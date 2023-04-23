Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,452,000 after buying an additional 196,752 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,278,000 after buying an additional 2,689,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

