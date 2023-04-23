Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 600 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

