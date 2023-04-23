Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 220 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Down 2.0 %

Markel stock opened at $1,329.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,299.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,290.56. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,483.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

