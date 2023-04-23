Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $14.26 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Raymond James downgraded First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Compass Point lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

