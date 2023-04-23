Forsta AP Fonden Sells 9,500 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

SWKS opened at $106.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

