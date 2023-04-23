Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.
Insider Transactions at Fortinet
Fortinet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $66.78 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $69.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortinet (FTNT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.