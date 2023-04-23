Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 415,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fortis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 1,306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 198,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 413,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 209,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS stock opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $50.89.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.20%. Research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.34%.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

