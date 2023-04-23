Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Fortis alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Fortis by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,284,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $104,121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Fortis by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,555,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,729 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fortis by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,286,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,130 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,792,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,068 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.34%.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.