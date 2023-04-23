Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE FCX opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4,546.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 930,912 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after purchasing an additional 910,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 753,458 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 504,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 420,008 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 619,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 415,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

