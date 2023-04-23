FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Up 7.5% in March

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,700,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 63,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

