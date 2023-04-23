FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Assurant, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Assurant in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.50. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $10.72 per share.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

AIZ stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Assurant has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $190.72.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

