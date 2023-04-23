FY2023 Earnings Estimate for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Issued By Zacks Research

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTG. Barclays lowered MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Recommended Stories

