FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Issued By Cormark

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $168.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $169.01. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $143.78 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $41.47 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $40.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,116.67.

FFH stock opened at C$931.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$612.00 and a twelve month high of C$956.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$903.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$810.90. The stock has a market cap of C$20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$96.61 by C$9.73. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of C$13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total value of C$943,857.50. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

