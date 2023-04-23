FY2023 EPS Estimates for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.59). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearside Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.06. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the period. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

