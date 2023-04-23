FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Lowered by Analyst

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mplx in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.38. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

