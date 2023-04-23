FY2023 EPS Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PepsiCo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.22. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.85.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $185.41 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

