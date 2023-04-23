FY2024 Earnings Forecast for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.