G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

GTHX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.60.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GTHX opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.92. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.63% and a negative return on equity of 209.92%. As a group, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.