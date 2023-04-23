General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,368 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 156.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 108.1% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GM opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

