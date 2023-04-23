Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts updated its FY23 guidance to $8.95-9.10 EPS.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.2 %

GPC stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

