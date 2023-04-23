German American Bancorp (GABC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, April 24th.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. On average, analysts expect German American Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

German American Bancorp stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $931.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.68. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,214.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,709. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,745 shares of company stock worth $58,515. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 108,035 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

Featured Stories

