Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $318.68

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.68 ($3.94) and traded as high as GBX 331.50 ($4.10). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 326 ($4.03), with a volume of 19,614 shares changing hands.
Global Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.26 million, a P/E ratio of 665.31 and a beta of 0.50.
Global Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Global Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,020.41%.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
