Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $318.68

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.68 ($3.94) and traded as high as GBX 331.50 ($4.10). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 326 ($4.03), with a volume of 19,614 shares changing hands.

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.26 million, a P/E ratio of 665.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Global Opportunities Trust alerts:

Global Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Global Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,020.41%.

About Global Opportunities Trust

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.