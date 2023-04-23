Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Up 7.6% in March

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 169,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 32,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.27. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $165.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

