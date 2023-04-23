Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $38.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.01. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $930.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $973,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $973,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $124,531.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,588 shares of company stock worth $3,539,460 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

