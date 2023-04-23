Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $38.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $187,744.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $187,744.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

GO opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $930.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.