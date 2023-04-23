Guild Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $753,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $125.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

