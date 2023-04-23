Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.12

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and traded as low as $14.33. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 46,197 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.2349 dividend. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%.

(Get Rating)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

See Also

