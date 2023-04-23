Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.12

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and traded as low as $14.33. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 46,197 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Hang Seng Bank Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.
Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Seng Bank (HSNGY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.