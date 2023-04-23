Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.70.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

HAS stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.22.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 191.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,133,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,437,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,551,000 after purchasing an additional 888,075 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,873,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

