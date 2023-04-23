HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

ACRV stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,417,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $14,092,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Finally, HealthCor Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,274,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

