HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ATNM opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $239.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.39. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,247.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 197,494 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,098,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

