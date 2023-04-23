HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Pi Financial raised Endeavour Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.79.

Shares of EXK opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $761.90 million, a PE ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $49,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

