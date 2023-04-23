HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $281.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.88 and a 200-day moving average of $242.90.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

