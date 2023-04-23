Head to Head Comparison: HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) & The Competition

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) is one of 147 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare HeartCore Enterprises to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HeartCore Enterprises and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A HeartCore Enterprises Competitors 530 3074 5067 75 2.54

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 33.71%. Given HeartCore Enterprises’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HeartCore Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises’ competitors have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -75.72% -82.29% -42.18% HeartCore Enterprises Competitors -108.41% -2,037.73% -289.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million -$6.68 million -2.97 HeartCore Enterprises Competitors $920.99 million -$48.84 million -9.51

HeartCore Enterprises’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HeartCore Enterprises. HeartCore Enterprises is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HeartCore Enterprises beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

