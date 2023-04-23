Head to Head Comparison: SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) & Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SRAX and Stran & Company, Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRAX $28.55 million 0.52 -$34.76 million ($1.21) -0.42 Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million 0.49 -$780,000.00 ($0.02) -79.50

Stran & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than SRAX. Stran & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SRAX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRAX 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SRAX and Stran & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

SRAX presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 929.41%. Stran & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 183.02%. Given SRAX’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SRAX is more favorable than Stran & Company, Inc..

Profitability

This table compares SRAX and Stran & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRAX N/A N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. -1.32% -1.94% -1.41%

Risk & Volatility

SRAX has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of SRAX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of SRAX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SRAX beats Stran & Company, Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc. is a financial technology company, which unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. It provides tools which enhance communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors. The company operates through the Sequire and LD Micro business units. Sequire is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based platform, which allows issuers to track their shareholders’ behaviors and trends and use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels. LD Micro is involved in the business of hosting events and conferences for microcap public companies. SRAX was founded by Christopher Miglino and Erin DeRuggiero in August 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

