Head to Head Review: Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) vs. Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA)

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) and Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cryoport and Pasithea Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryoport $237.28 million 4.58 -$37.33 million ($0.93) -24.15 Pasithea Therapeutics $490,000.00 22.88 -$13.94 million N/A N/A

Pasithea Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cryoport.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Cryoport has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pasithea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cryoport and Pasithea Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryoport 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pasithea Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cryoport currently has a consensus price target of $40.83, suggesting a potential upside of 81.80%. Pasithea Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 366.20%. Given Pasithea Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pasithea Therapeutics is more favorable than Cryoport.

Profitability

This table compares Cryoport and Pasithea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryoport -15.73% -6.18% -3.28% Pasithea Therapeutics -2,861.60% -29.23% -28.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Cryoport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Cryoport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cryoport beats Pasithea Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers. It offers personalized medicine, immunotherapies, cellular therapies, CAR T-cell therapies, stem cell therapies, vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen, eggs, embryos, cord blood, bio-pharmaceuticals, infectious substances, and other commodities that require continuous exposure to certain ranges of precision-controlled temperatures. The company was founded on May 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

