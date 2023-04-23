Head-To-Head Review: (NASDAQ:UNFI) and Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

(NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) and Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares and Chefs’ Warehouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Chefs’ Warehouse 1.06% 15.74% 4.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares and Chefs’ Warehouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chefs’ Warehouse $2.61 billion 0.51 $27.75 million $0.70 47.70

Analyst Recommendations

Chefs’ Warehouse has higher revenue and earnings than .

This is a summary of current ratings for and Chefs’ Warehouse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Chefs’ Warehouse 0 0 5 0 3.00

Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus target price of $47.60, suggesting a potential upside of 42.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chefs’ Warehouse beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.