Head to Head Review: TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) vs. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics -7,124.10% -173.03% -82.11% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -194.71% -110.15% -43.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TG Therapeutics and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics 2 0 4 0 2.33 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 2 9 0 2.82

TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential downside of 15.73%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $88.67, suggesting a potential upside of 109.91%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than TG Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics $2.79 million 1,161.96 -$198.34 million ($1.46) -15.17 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $363.33 million 8.16 -$707.42 million ($10.11) -4.18

TG Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. TG Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical beats TG Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

