Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIA opened at $10.47 on Friday. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare AI Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth $248,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth $714,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

