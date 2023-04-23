HealthStream (HSTM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect HealthStream to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. HealthStream has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HSTM opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $834.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in HealthStream by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Stories

