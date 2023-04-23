Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Heartland Financial USA Price Performance
Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.
