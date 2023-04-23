Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $287.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HLX stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.77. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.