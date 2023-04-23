Herbst Group LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.1% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.29. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $320.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.