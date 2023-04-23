Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSKA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Heska Stock Performance

Heska stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. Heska has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $132.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heska by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 14.7% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 252,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Heska by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

