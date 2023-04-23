HI Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $225,528.40 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. HI has a market capitalization of $25.17 million and approximately $225,528.40 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00028960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020458 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001254 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,566.68 or 1.00009280 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00907444 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $226,481.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

