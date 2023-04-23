Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLLY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Holley Price Performance

Shares of HLLY opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Holley had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Holley’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Holley by 111.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,324 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Holley by 69.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 343,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 141,223 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holley

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

