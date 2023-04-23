Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.22 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $410,211,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,965,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

