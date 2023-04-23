HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $94,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.6 %

HubSpot stock opened at $423.85 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $431.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.74.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $2,288,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,472,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,247,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $2,288,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,472,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,247,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,519 shares of company stock valued at $11,402,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

