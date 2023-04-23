iClick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 632.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 358,731 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 143,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 34,283 shares in the last quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company engaged in the provision of an online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

