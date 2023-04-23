Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,937 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $233.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.67 and a 200-day moving average of $230.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.83.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.