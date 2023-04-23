Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 94,849 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 173.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,849 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of WestRock worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in WestRock by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,458 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in WestRock by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 681,756 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in WestRock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,625,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,869,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,074,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

WRK stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.